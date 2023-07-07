Merlin Dealclincher Takeover — 46% off Felt AR Advanced, 61% off Merlin Classic Steel frameset, 50% of Vision wheels, 57% off Castelli + much more from Look, Restrap + Zefal

The Tour de France is in full flow, and it’s already been rammed full of excitement from the Yates boys' triumphant first day, to Tuesday's crashfests through to the thrilling battle we saw between Vingegaard and Pogacar yesterday... but even though we're far from sure how Le Tour will play out, what's certain is that Merlin have loads of crazy cycling deals on right now to celebrate!

If you're looking for an aero race machine, Merlin have the Felt AR Advanced Ultegra road bike with a huge 46% off. If every second counts, then you'll be wanting a Castelli Aero Race Short Sleeve jersey (available in various colourways) to wear while riding your new bike, now with a huge 60% discount. If it’s an especially windy day then Castelli’s Squadra Stretch jacket with a whopping 57% off will do you very nicely.

Time for new wheels? Merlin not only have the excellent semi-aero Vision Team 35 Disc Clincher wheelset at 50% off, but they can also help you out with the tyres and tubes. There's a 46% saving on a pair of Vittoria Rubino Pro G2.0 Folding road tyres, and tubes to match.

If a retro steel ride around the country lanes via the cafes is more your thing, then Merlin have their Reynolds 520 Classic Steel Race frameset at a huge 61% off.

That’s enough talk, let's get into the deals...

Felt AR Advanced Ultegra road bike, down to just £3,099

Felt’s AR Advanced road bike is designed with one purpose in mind, going fast! Whether you are looking to smash out a local TT or you just like the look and feel of an aero bike, this Felt AR Advanced has quite some pedigree behind it. A certain David Millar rode the original in his Slipstream Garmin days, but this is version 3.0 and isn't just faster, but better in every way.

Felt built the AR from scratch. Starting with a blank slate, they took the performance data from the existing AR, knowing just how fast it is, and elevated the importance of ride quality and handling to ensure that the total package is simply the fastest and best aero road bike they have ever designed. The AR 3.0 is a whopping 9% faster than the previous AR depending on the conditions!

Build spec:

Shimano Ultegra R8000 11Spd groupset

Reynolds AR58 DB wheels

Continental GP5000 tyres

Felt carbon Sprint stem, seatpost

Devox DBar.C0 Aero bars

Prologo saddle

There are no excuses for not getting that KOM now!

By one now with 46% off the RRP

Merlin Classic Steel Road Frameset, down to just £350

If you’re a lover of retro steel bikes then this one should tick most of the boxes for you. The Merlin Classic Steel frameset features lugged Reynolds 520 Cr-Mo tubing with a 1” steerer, elegant styling and a timeless panel paint scheme. It has comfortable race-style geometry and that forgiving steel ride quality.

Reynolds 520 tubing means you can enjoy it all year round regardless of the terrain or weather. Modern amenities are specced such as an English threaded bottom bracket, short drop caliper brakes and a 27.2mm seatpost, and it will happily fit up to a 28mm tyre.

Grab yourself a bit of retro cool for the cafe run, available in sizes 50, 52, 54, 56 and 58cm.

Buy one now with 61% off

60% off the Castelli Aero Race 6.0 Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey, down to only £50

If you’re looking to gain every possible advantage you can, then the Aero Race 6.0 Jersey from Castelli is their most aero jersey to date. Engineered for aero efficiency at 30 to 55kph, it's designed for the fastest riding to give anyone a pro-level advantage. The Aero Race 6.0 benefits heavily from Computational Fluid Dynamic research and input from the Ineos Grenadiers.

We thought it was pretty good too, offering excellent breathability and a comfortable fit, and promising some go-faster aero qualities. We gave it a great score of 9, and you can read our review of this excellent jersey here.

Merlin has four colourways available, all at £50 and in a range of sizes from XS through to 3XL, so there should be one for everyone.

Buy one now with 60% off

57% off the Castelli Squadra Stretch Jacket, only £30

A windproof jersey from Castelli for £30? Seriously, what's not to like!?

The Squadra Stretch Jacket is Castelli’s entry-level wind jacket, with the body and the front of the sleeves made from a coated ripstop nylon to keep the wind off your core and the most exposed sections of your arms whilst riding.

The side panels and back of the sleeves are made from a tightly knit stretch fabric that provides the perfect close-to-body fit, and introduces ventilation to the jacket so you don’t overheat or get that 'boil in the bag' feeling. A high collar provides some welcome protection for your neck, and reflective details help keep you seen in low light.

The jacket packs down small and will take up minimal room in a jersey pocket and weighs a featherlite 102g. Sizes XS to 3XL are available, so the only question is red or yellow?

Buy one now before they sell out

Vision Team 35 Disc Wheelset for £149

The Vision Team 35 Disc clincher wheelset has a semi-aero design for mixed terrain and high mountain use. Featuring a 19mm internal width, this tubeless ready clincher has a depth of 35mm.

We’ve not reviewed the disc version but we did rate the rim brake wheels, saying they were a smooth-rolling, knock-taking set of entry-level racing wheels. The Team 35 Disc wheelset uses the same rim as that non-disc version.

Features:

Rim: Alloy, Clincher, Tubeless Ready

Depth: 35mm

Axles: 12mm F&R

Bearings: Sealed Cartridge

Disc Mount: Centrelock

Spokes: Round - 24 Front / 24 Rear

Freehub: Shimano 10-11 Speed

Get a set now with 50% off

Vittoria Rubino Pro G20 Folding Tyres & Tubes for only £45

The Rubino Pro builds on the standard Rubino platform, utilising the same exclusive 3C Graphene compound structure, long service life, puncture protection and sharp handling traits, but substituting a folding bead material for reduced weight.

Features:

All-rounder for any condition

150 TPI Nylon casing for high mileage

Functionalised GRAPHENE 2.0 compound allows for increased wet grip

3 compounds in the tread (3C) for increased wear life and better rolling

Specification

Compounds: Graphene 2.0, 3C Compound

Discipline: Training, Race

Casing: 150 TPI Nylon

Bead Type: Folding

Weight: 250g

These tyres would make a great match for the Vision wheels above.

Buy a set now with 46% off

Look Kéo Classic 3 Pedals for only £30

If you've been thinking of trying clipless pedals but just needed a final push to get on and do it, then Merlin have got these entry-level Look Kéo Classic 3 pedals for £30.

They feature a large and wide contact surface area which provides excellent pedalling stability. As you progress and get used to the system, you can adjust that tension to give yourself a more secure feeling.

When we reviewed the Classic 3 we said they were good mid-level pedals that offer a decent base for power transfer, have an easy-to-use adjustable mechanism and are well-made and robust. You can read the review in full here.

Pedal weight: 140g (348g per pair with included Grey Kéo Grip cleats and screws)

Buy a set now with 28% off

Zefal FP20 Floor Pump, just £13.99

Okay, hands up. Who doesn’t own a floor pump?

If you don’t have one yet or yours is getting on a bit, now is the time to buy a new one from Merlin. They’ve got this Zefal FP20 Steel Floor Pump on offer for just £13.99!

It features a steel base and steel barrel which is a large improvement on a lot of the plastic units out there. It's compatible with Presta and Schrader valves and comes with extra accessories for ball and bladder inflation. It has a large clear pressure gauge with easy-to-read numerals and is redlined at 160psi which, quite frankly, is enough for anyone.

Go on, treat your shed, car or garage to a new floor pump and take the backache out of pumping up your tyres!

Buy one now with 53% off the RRP

Delta Leonardo Wall Mount for only £8.99

So you’ve just bought the floor pump for the garage, and now you need to think about how you store your bike out of the way. Hanging it up by the front wheel is one of the simplest and best space-saving solutions out there.

Delta’s Leonardo wall mounts are fixed with screws to the wall, and if you have more than one bike (that's most of us, right?) you can easily stagger them to prevent handlebar clashes. The hook is powder coated and covered in vinyl to prevent wheel or rim scratching.

A great little product at £15, and even better now that Merlin are offering them for just £8.99!

Buy some now with 40% off

30% off the Restrap Canister Bag, just £35

I’ve got one of these (well actually two of them) and can honestly say this is a great little bar bag for pretty much any journey you can think of.

The 1.5 litre capacity, 1000D Cordura material bag is manufactured in Yorkshire and is slightly padded, which creates a little bit of structure to the bag so it doesn’t just flop from your bars. It also comes with a headtube elastic bungee to prevent it from swaying as you stomp on the pedals.

It’s very weather resistant with a good quality YKK zip, and the inside is bright coloured so you can find things easily. It has two end stash pockets for wrappers etc, and a little light loop on the front. It's ideal for stowing a mini pump, mini tools, gloves, gilet or your windproof and food (of course). You can read our review here.

Buy one now for 30% off