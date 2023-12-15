Galibier Christmas gift guide: Check out these great cycling gifts including gilets, jackets and jerseys all under £100

With Christmas just around the corner, we've teamed up with Galibier to bring you some wonderful gift ideas from their range of award winning kit, with all items priced under £100. So, whether you’re buying for a cyclist you know or you're treating yourself this Christmas, there’s bound to be something of interest for you.

Regardless of whether we get a white Christmas or not (many of us might be hoping not, so we can get more riding in!) Galibier have got all the kit you need for riding in chilly conditions.

There are two gilets: the Izoard with its recycled insulation, and the GrandTour with its pressure-weaving fabric. Both will keep the wind out, but in differing ways, and will work perfectly well over either of our next two gift ideas, the Women’s Sentinel Jersey or the Men's GrandTour Jacket, both extremely popular choices with the review team here at road.cc.

Then we have the two insulated jackets, for when the temps really do drop close to or even below zero. The Liberté is ideal for the bikepacking adventure rider with its slightly looser fit, and the Colombière with its closer cut lighter construction is great for smashing out the cold winter road miles.

Without further ado, here are our top picks...

GrandTour Pressure Weave Gilet: £69.25

The perfect gift for those of us that love gilets for fending off the worst of the weather. When we reviewed it in January, we said the GrandTour Pressure Weave was an “excellent piece of kit for tackling the worst of Britain's winter weather."

It's designed to keep you warm on cooler riders from autumn through to spring. Team it up with Galibier’s own GrandTour Jacket for maximum warmth on winter rides, or over the Sentinel Jersey in milder conditions.

Key Features: Uses Pressure Weaving with DWR for flexibility and protection, breathable Zero fabric back and two-way zipper for easy access, laser-finished with three rear pockets and nighttime 3M reflective trims.

Available in Sky Grey or Intense Orange in seven sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL

Buy the GrandTour Pressure Weave Gilet for £69.25

GrandTour Female Sentinel Jersey: £77.22

This one should be on everybody’s wish list this Christmas. It’s Galibier's answer to the question ‘when is a jersey not a jersey - when it’s a Sentinel’. We reviewed the men’s version a while back and loved it, giving it a road.cc recommends award. We said: "The Galibier Sentinel blurs the lines on what defines a jacket and jersey thanks to its mixture of weatherproofing, lightweight race styling and short sleeves. It's not a new concept, but one that Galibier has executed very well indeed."

Galibier says it’s designed for all-weather spring/winter training, and a testament to evolving apparel technology. Seamlessly blending form and function, this jersey encapsulates the essence of female fit in cooler conditions.

Key Features:

Specially designed for all-weather spring/winter training.

Utilises ‘Pressure Weave’ for enhanced breathability and flexibility.

Flattering female fit

Buy the GrandTour Female Sentinel Jersey for £77.22

Liberté Insulated Packable Jacket: £82.00

How about the perfect gift for someone who likes bitterly cold rides, or overnight bikepacking trips when the temperatures fall into the sub-zero category? The Liberté is a smart, bright, unisex jacket that is easily stuffable into your seat pack or handlebar bag for easy access. Whether you want to use on the bike or around the campsite or cafe stop, you’ll be pleased of the removable hood, DWR coating and recycled insulation to keep you warm.

The ergonomic fit provides freedom of movement on the bike while remaining comfortable for off-bike activities. You can wear it as an outer layer over a fleece, directly over a base layer, or as a mid-layer under a jacket when it’s freezing and wet.

Key features:

100% recycled synthetic insulation

Removable hood with a hidden zip

Durable water-repellent finish.

Superior warmth-to-volume ratio

Available in Deep teal exterior with violet internal in seven sizes: S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL

Liberté Insulated Packable Jacket - £82

Colombière Pro Jacket: £79.22

If you’re looking for something a little closer fitting for those long cold efforts in the saddle, working your way up Hardknott Pass as the morning cloud lifts, then this is the option for you.

The Colombière Pro is an evolved lightweight version of our Galibier’s standard insulated jacket and is inspired by the Col de la Colombière, a renowned mountain pass in the French Alps. We loved this jacket, giving it a road.cc recommends award and saying: "The Galibier Colombière Insulated Jacket is ideal for on- and off-bike adventures, either in the wild or about town, and Galibier has made real strides in combating overheating when pedalling hard.”

Key Features:

100% fluorocarbon-free, recycled synthetic insulation

Removable hood with a hidden zip

Durable water-repellent (DWR) finish

Dual-purpose front pockets: warm your hands or secure your essentials

Added visibility with reflective details on chest and back

Convenient chest phone pocket

Reversible

Available in Slate Grey and Orange Reversible colourway in six sizes: S, M, L, XL, 2XL

Get the Colombière Pro Jacket for £79.22

GrandTour Jacket £82.34-£89.22

How about buying someone an absolutely brilliant jacket, one that they will wear all winter and thank you for every time you see them? Step forward the GrandTour Jacket, a truly excellent piece of cycling design and one that we've given multiple awards.

Key Features:

Designed for temperatures ranging from 0 to 16 degrees Celsius, with layering options for colder conditions

Made with PressureWeave fabric, providing breathability and a great fit

Features three articulated rear pockets, a chest valuables pocket and a reflective panel for visibility

Available in Heather Purple finish or Intense Orange in seven sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL ,2XL, 3XL

Get the GrandTour Jacket from £82.34 – £89.22

Izoard PRO Gilet: £62.48

Last in our Christmas gift guide from Galibier is the Izoard Pro Gilet, a super warm gilet that is perfect for adding that extra bit of warmth on top of a jersey or under a jacket. The Izoard features a DWR coating to hold of the elements as long as possible, but even when wet, the ActiveSport 49g/m synthetic recycled insulation will keep you warm.

The cut is cycling-specific, with stretchy mesh side panels ensuring an excellent fit while regulating your core temperature.

Key Features:

Class-leading warmth without excess bulk

Windproof and DWR showerproof protection

3M reflective highlights on the front zip and rear sides

A spacious rear pocket with dual zippered access

A strategically-placed angled chest pocket for easy access on-the-go

Buy the Izoard PRO Gilet for £62.48