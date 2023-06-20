First ride: Bosch Performance Line SX motor

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- Recommends
- Podcast
1.5m is indeed now in the Highway Code (Rule 163), but it is guidance; not law.
I was joking. Standard response by rim brake nazis. I know my bikes. So, no I didn't bother checking because, actually, why does it matter?
I'll give you my perspective as I've been effectively doing a 16/8 - give or take - for about 5 years now, with varying degrees of keto/low carb....
Had you been astride anything other than a bicycle. The ignorant would've been in chains....
All that money spent on cycle racing, and not enough to pay some shared overnight guards for the team vans?
I guess it depends how you define a quality pad....
The noise complaint is a joke, that bar is on the edge of the Temple Bar area, which has been home to late night drinking in Dublin for decades. ...
Both mine were 6800. I got the 105 off Ebay, lightly used for under 50 quid, so even if it DOES go the same way, I don't feel like it has cost me...
I ALWAYS report these. So fucking dangerous. ...
Cuirious as to why this is branded as Trek and not Bontrager. The Bontrager Ballista was quite a good helmet but the pads were terrible. Hope this...