DealClincher: 65% off Time Osmos 12 Road Cycling Shoes

Now there is an excellent, well-informed, accurate and sensible reply. Thank you @stulemanski
So, to be clear, the only reason this is a gender specific cap is because it matches the colours on a gender specific jersey?
Regarding boxing in during a sprint - This is one of the exercises in the BC coaching manuals. We do it in our kids sessions, and the boxed rider...
So the meaning of "hiding" now includes "riding a bike in public, where dozens of people can see him, and stopping to chat to them" does it?
I think "lots of bargains to be had for under £500" is starting to stretch things now, at least if you're limiting to new bikes.
I've done Tour spectating twice + a very random 3rd time where we flung the car into a motorway services (mid long journey across France), jumped...
A good idea*, but I don't honestly imagine that many people will go for it......
That does seem to be a weird description as the blood test is actually more "historical" then a breathlyser which can be fooled with mouthwash etc....
Ah, yes, I remember that article. And considering whether I should throw away my Kask Mojito when I read it!
Agreed. Of course if Richmond Park instituted a 100% ban on through traffic and also enforced its current ban on trade vehicles (which might well...