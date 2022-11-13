DealClincher: 35% off Nukeproof Digger Comp Alloy Bike

- News
Read the Highway Code.
I think the nub is the problematic idea (if I can summarise fairly) of "in the real world some drivers (because people) have poor impulse control...
Well I cycle, drive, ride a motorbike and I do parkruns. Judging by how many bikes there are chained up near the start of my local parkrun, loads...
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2022/11/13/great-speed-camera-racket/...
All electric cars do is move the exhaust emissions somewhere else. Everything else remains the same (size, road wear, humans crashing them into...
As the name would suggest, does the job well. Nice positive click, good ratchet engagement, easy to set for most bike torque requirements.
No chance of any cycle access while all this is going on, I don't suppose?...
I've removed all of the unnecessary (and inaccurate) words - the whole post is now easier to understand, and much more accurate
As usual AN swiftly becomes his usual patronising self. Yes Bilton jumps a red light, but quickly stops when he realises he's made a mistake and...
Lawrence's Law - The probability of making a spelling or grammatical mistake approaches 1, when correcting someone else on such an error.