Christmas gifts for cyclists:  Money No Object gifts for the cyclist in your life

Christmas is coming. In the UK we can tell as the weather has switched to permanent drizzle and it’s really cold. It’s such a magical time of the year and one in which we get to suggest to you the items that you might want to buy the cyclist in your life, in indeed yourself. Here are some ideas when money really doesn’t matter.

The ‘money no object’ category generally features gift suggestions that are at the higher end of their respective markets things that have either impressed us with their performance in reviews or caught our eye with a nifty feature or beautiful design.

Rapha Pro Team Powerweave Bibshorts - £275

Santa's elves might just be the ones busily knitting your next pair of bibshorts if you've got these on your Christmas list.

So why would you want a pair of knitted bibshorts? Well, the answer will mean that you won't want to head out on Boxing day in your new bibs. These are designed to provide maximal cooling in the hot weather of a summer's day. As a result, the ride where you burn off all of that turkey might give you some rather chilly thighs.

Condor Bivio Gravel Thru-axle frameset - £1,399.99

Rumour has it that Santa has sold his road bike this year and has turned to the world of gravel bikes in search of the road less travelled and more mid-ride beers.

Condor's Bivio frameset is one of the standout bikes of 2020 for us. The ride is dreamy and the geometry makes this an incredibly fun bike to ride on terrain that should be out of its reach.

Given the paintwork, you'd have a good chance of hiding this frame in the Christmas tree.

Tacx Neo Bike Smart - £2,299

Nothing says “Merry Christmas” like a gift that allows a cyclist to ride out the 12 days of Christmas (and the rest of the winter too) in their spare room, getting the miles in without having to battle the cold wind and rain of the traditional British festive season.

The Neo Bike is possibly the ultimate indoor training tool with loads of adjustability, an incredibly smooth drive design, great stability and easy connection to loads of third party training apps like Zwift, Trainer Road, Rouvy and many more. Might be tricky to get under the tree – unless you've got a money no object one of those too.

Rad Power Radrunner eBike - £1,199

While the road.cc, off.road.cc, eBikeTips staff is made up of a wide variety of cyclists, there is one thing that unites us all. We all love eBikes and either own one (n+1) or really 'need' one.

The Rad Power Radrunner eBike isn't the most expensive option on the market but it represents a significant investment for urban transport. That said, if you've been looking to use the car less frequently for short trips then a bike this versatile makes a lot of sense. Santa will certainly be jealous of the 80Nm of torque that the strong motor produces. Bet Rudolph can't put that out.

A bike fit - £50+

Another way to show someone that you’re thinking of them is to help them to stay injury-free and possibly even gain a bit more power. We all love a bit more power.

Bike fits can range from basic setup help like setting saddle height, getting the shifters in the right place and ensuring the rider is comfy to more advanced fits that focus on maximising rider performance.

Here are some great fitters, but the best thing to do is research local fitters in your area.

bicyclerichmond.co.uk/bike-fit

condorcycles.com/pages/bike-fitting

sigmasports.com/bike-fitting

cyclefit.co.uk/fitting

bwcycling.co.uk/pro-bike-fit/

Specialized S-Works Aethos and/or Tarmac SL7 - £10,750 and £10,500

Okay, the cyclist in your life has really going to have been VERY good if you're planning on Santa getting them one of these bikes, but hey! Christmas only comes once a year so what the heck!

Specialized has been rather busy with road bike launches this year. Their new offerings, the Aethos and the Tarmac SL7 might both look like road bikes, but they couldn’t be further apart in their intended uses.

The Tarmac is now Specialized’s one race bike offering, merging together the low weight and lovely handling that the Tarmac line has always been known for with the aero performance of the Venge which is being phased out.

The Aethos, meanwhile, trades any consideration for aerodynamics to solely focus on being the ultimate general riding bike. Specialized says that it focused on the ride characteristics and handing then simply chanced on an impressive weight of just 5.9kg, making it the lightest disc brake road bike on the market. If you had a really big tree you could probably hang it on it. Probably.

Campagnolo Bora WTO 60 Disc Wheelset - £1928.99

If you’ve got the best part of two grand to spend on wheels for someone else, then you can get these very fancy race wheels from Campagnolo. Nobody would be disappointed getting these on Christmas Day.

The deep carbon rims are tubeless-ready and perform superbly on flat and rolling roads. If you’re buying for a rider that prefers heading into the hills then the Bora WTO wheels also come in a shallower 33mm version that is better on the climbs.

Maxxis High Road SL - £49.99

To go on those fancy wheels, how about a fancy set of tyres? Yes, spend two grand on a wheelset and it doesn’t even come with the tyres.

The High Road SL are brilliant race tyres with very low weight and great grip in the corners. They’re rather quick to wear out, but these tyres are advertised as such, so we couldn’t really mark them down for that. You could even get them without the wheels if you were looking for some money no object stocking fillers.

Prime Baroudeur Road Disc Wheelset - £249.99

Now, when we said that the products in this list were generally going to be high-priced items, Prime’s Baroudeur Disc wheels were one of the exceptions.

Taking a rare 10/10 when reviewed earlier this year, the Prime wheels impressed with fabulous performance at an unrivalled price. Money no object performance at a price that leaves you enough in the Christmas kitty for a crate of Quality Street/Ferrero Rochers/both… we won't tell if you don't.

Campagnolo Ekar 13-speed groupset - £1,447

Is the bike rider in your life constantly dirty and have a weird obsession with oddly shaped bags? If the answer is 'yes' then you've got a gravel rider on your hands and we have just the present and it isn't a bag (it'd never be right anyway). No, this is the first 13-speed groupset on the market and all the cool kids want one.

“Why would they want 13 gears?” we can hear you asking. Well, aside from the very basic need for the latest and greatest tech in the world of bikes, more gears in a 1X system allows a rider to run a broader spread of gears without having large gaps between those gears. That helps to keep your cadence in check so that you don’t feel over or under-geared – and it's easier on your knees.

Assos Equipe RS Johdah winter jacket - £575

There’s nothing like being all cosy on a cold winter’s ride and that is what Assos is claiming its new Equipe RS Johdah winter jacket will do. We haven't been able to get our hands on this jacket for testing yet, it's only just come out, but the headline price of £575 for a cycling jacket is enough to place it firmly in this list.

Want to complete your winter wardrobe with the matching Assos kit? That'll be well over a grand, please. Now then, Santa, pop one in the sleigh for us, there's a good chap!

Hill & Ellis Rusty Bike Bag - £98

One for the bag lovers that aren't gravel riders. Who knew a bike bag could look so good? If you know a keen commuter who’s pannier bag is getting a little worse for wear then this Hill & Ellis bag is functional, stylish, high-quality replacement.

The hidden rack clips not only offer secure mounting according to our reviewer, but they also pack away into a zipped compartment when you want to take the bag with you.

Park Tool THH-1 Sliding T-Handle Hex Wrench Set - £109.99

You might think that bike tools are just bike tools. But oh no, some are fancy bike tools and come with a fancy price tag to match.

While they might just look like standard T-handle Allen keys, the THH-1 Allen Keys comes with some very nifty features. Strip-Gripper twisted heads help to remove rounded bolt heads, while the Speed Spinner makes installing and removing long bolts much quicker. If the cyclist in your life is a fettler, he/she will love fettling with these.

Giant TCR Advanced SL 0 Disc - £9,499

Just like when you were five and still believed in Santa, getting a bike for Christmas is the best. The excitement of seeing the big box (and believe us Giant boxes are appropriately big), the thrill of getting it and yourself ready for the maiden voyage and the endless tinkering (maybe some Allen keys too eh?) to get the position just right.

If we woke up to find that Santa had dropped off a Giant TCR Advanced SL 0 Disc then we’d be leaving out a whole bottle of Brandy for the good man next year.

The new TCR gets aero refinements that supposedly make it faster than last year's model while being all of the usual lighter, stiffer and comfier too.

SRAM Force eTap AXS Wide - £1,165

One of the biggest upgrades that you can make to a bike is getting a new groupset. SRAM’s Force eTap AXS Wide is SRAM’s first electronic shifting option for wide range cassettes, making it ideal for gravel and adventure riders.

If you were thinking of buying this as a gift then you’d probably need to check that it would fit the bike of the intended recipient. While they’ll be incredibly happy about receiving a brand new groupset, you’ll be even happier about the peace and quiet that it brings for the rest of the day as they go about setting it up.

Should you be thinking about gifting this to yourself then all you’d need to know is that our reviewer Stu Kerton found it easy to fit and the performance to be brilliant.

Castelli Perfetto ROS Women’s LS - £200

Castelli’s Perfetto ROS jacket is one of the best on the market, giving lightweight protection from the elements that works brilliantly to keep you warm through the winter.

This women’s version offers a close but comfortable fit that allows you to wear a base layer underneath as well as a jersey on colder days. The material that Castelli uses is windproof and breathable, meaning that you don’t get too sweaty when climbing.

If you’re buying for a man, then the men’s version is equally as good.

TORQ Explore Flapjack - £33 (Box of 20)

Tasty snacks are always a winner on Christmas day and as cyclists, we really love snacks that can be taken out on the bike. These TORQ Explore flapjacks are some of the tastiest that we’ve eaten and they come packed with carbs to keep the legs ticking over.

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 GPS - £289.99

While a cycling-specific computer is great for just riding a bike, many of us do multiple sports and if you’re looking to track them all using one device, a smartwatch is generally the easiest device to use.

The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 GPS impressed us with its easy to use design, cycling integration and use of Google’s Wear OS, so maybe more one for the Android user in your life. Just playing with all the different watch face displays on offer should ensure peace and quiet for the rest of the big day.

Rapha x Palace EF Giro kit - Prices vary

Right now, this is the hottest kit on the market. It sold out before most fans could even get onto the Rapha website and then promptly turned up on eBay with the prices inflated. In some cases, sellers were looking for upwards of £600 for a jersey, making this one of the most expensive kits well, ever.

So if you’ve got deep pockets and you’re buying for someone that likes loud designs, this would be a pretty cool present.