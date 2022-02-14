DealClincher: 40% off Kona Shield Touring/Commuter Bike

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- Recommends
- Podcast
Very nice, count me in please!
My winter/commuter bike has mudguards that match the style of the bike - experienced (verging on distressed) and filthy
or maybe it's leisure drivers creating traffic chaos on their way to a classic car rally getting in the way of a farmer doing his essential tank...
I think a retest when you pick up a certain amount of points is entirely reasonable. If it came with the requirement to refrain from driving until...
As much as I despise the Daily Heil and their atrocious lies etc., I think it should be Road.cc's editor and journalists' decisions as to what to...
Worst driving seems to be middle aged people in fancier cars who I often think have no idea what they're doing. There's also the 'angry bald man...
Interesting approach there Nige.... but you are failing to grasp that the driver should have done a number of things on approach to the roundabout...
Nooo! Everyone will see that I really haven't been riding in the drops at all!
Always liked the HBH-2, shame they updated it and made it worse
He's probably right really... On the TT thing. If you can't realistically train safely on a TT bike (on open roads), then are they going to be safe...