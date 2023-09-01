Merlin Dealclincher takeover — half-price Merlin CDR-2 Wheels, 47% off Shimano 105, HUGE 60% Schwalbe tyre savings + deals on Fabric, Vision, Ravemen + more

It’s September already, which means the Vuelta is in full swing! Before you get sucked in to the drama of today's stage, take a look at this week's fantastic offers from Merlin with a huge 50% off their own CDR-2 Carbon Clincher Disc Road Wheelset, 40% off Vision’s SC 55 Carbon Clincher Disc Road Wheelset, huge deals on tyres and much more.

Merlin has 47% off Shimano 105 STI levers and flat mount calipers if you fancy upgrading this Autumn. You'll also need to change your bar tape at the same time, obviously, so Merlin has 55% off Brooks leather handlebar tape. What about a new saddle to finish the look? There’s a whopping 60% off the rather awesome Fabric Scoop Elite Gel Radius.

Need something to fit all the new gear to your bike safely? No problem, because Merlin have 61% off their excellent folding workstand, so you no longer have to hang your bike from an inner tube whilst you work on it. Last but not least this week, there's 20% off the neat Raveman FR160 PRO USB Rechargeable light. Perfect for increasing your visibility to other road users as the days get shorter.

Okay that’s more than enough from me, let's get straight to the deals...

Merlin CDR-2 Carbon Clincher Disc Road Wheelset 700c for only £399

Half Price wheels from Merlin! The CDR-2 Carbon Wheelset is an ideal upgrade for your disc brake road bike. The 2022 CDR-2 has a new profile featuring a 40mm front and the 50mm rear that helps to cut through the air assisting performance as well as being the perfect profile of all types of riding. The 25mm rim width offers smoother riding comfort on wider tyres and the pair spin on super smooth sealed bearing hubs in smart straight pull hub bodies, 24 Front / 28 Rear with centre lock disc mounts.



Features:

Rim: Full Carbon, Clincher, Disc only

Depth: 40mm Front / 50mm Rear

Width: 25mm

Front Axle: 12mm; Rear axle: 142x12mm

Bearing: 6 sealed cartridge bearings (2F + 4R)

Freehub: Shimano 10-11 Speed

Spokes: Straight Pull, 24 Front / 28 Rear

Weight: Front 780g / Rear 980g

Buy a set now for 50% off

Vision SC 55 Carbon Clincher Disc Road Wheelset 700c: now only £699

The Vision SC has been developed using extensive wind tunnel testing and features the most advanced Vision carbon technology coupled with state-of-the-art manufacturing processes, offering an ultrafast and stable aero wheel with great balance of performance and light weight at a competitive price.

The full carbon rims are tubeless-ready, while the alloy freehubs supplied are compatible with both Shimano 10, 11 and 12-speed and SRAM 12-speed XDR systems. They are hand built to artisanal standards, with direct pull aero bladed spokes and ABS self-locking nipples for reliable performance and a clean rim design.

Features:

Rim: Full carbon, tubeless ready, clincher

Depth: 55mm

Width: 19mm

Hub: Direct Pull spokes, Centre Lock, 6 sealed cartridge bearings (2F + 4R)

Spokes: Aero bladed spokes 24F/24R

Artisan built, entirely by hand

Freehub: Aluminium Shimano 10-11 speed

Axle: 12mm Thru Axle front and rear

Weight: 1680g per pair without QR

Schwalbe One Addix Performance Folding Road Tyre 700c: just £19.99, save 51%

Less than £20 is an awesome offer from Merlin on these excellent all-round road tyres from Schwalbe. When we reviewed them, we said the One clincher tyre pretty much has it all: speed, amazing grip wet or dry, and brilliant puncture protection considering it's primarily a lightweight race tyre. What's not to like? And that was at the original full MSRP!

Schwalbe describes this tyre as the perfect all-rounder for cyclists who prefer to ride with tubes. The RaceGuard protection belt provides excellent protection against flats. Balanced riding characteristics and comfort are due to the active 67 EPI carcass. The new ADDIX compound provides speed and grip. The Schwalbe One is an impressive tyre for training or racing, for every situation and every season of the year.



Get yourself a set of these great tyres before they run out. Available in both 25mm and 28mm widths.

Buy a set now and save 51%

Vittoria Corsa G2.0 TLR Folding Road Tyre 700c: now just £49.99

The Corsa has been the raceday choice of the pros for years, and it's now better than ever with 4C Graphene compound technology! The latest Corsa is an evolution of the brand, and brings multiple industry-first technologies to market. Starting with our supple yet durable 320 TPI Corespun reinforced casing, and adding a proprietary mix of four different Graphene compounds, the new Corsa achieves the holy grail of performance: speed, suppleness, durability and reliability.

We agreed with Vittoria when we reviewed them, awarding an 8/10 and saying they are a refined tyre with a fast, supple feel, plenty of cornering grip, and a noticeably improved wear rate.



Available in black only and in 25mm and 28mm widths.

Get a set now with 29% off

Schwalbe G-One Allround Performance RaceGuard TLE Folding Gravel Tyre 27.5": just £19.99, save 60%!

Schwalbe describe the G-One Allround as the perfect tyre for gravel. It's definitely one of our favourite tyres for dry off-road adventures, and at this price you can buy two sets!

We gave these tyres a 9/10 score, saying: "The Schwalbe G-One Allround Evolution is a brilliant do-it-all summer tubeless tyre that rolls extremely well on the tarmac, is reliable and predictable on gravel, and performs well on the trails too.”

Merlin has Black or Black/Reflex colour options in 27.5” x 2.25 sizes only

Grab yourself a bargain now and save 60%

Shimano 105 R7020 Hydraulic Disc STI Levers & R7070 Flat Mount Disc Calipers 11 Speed for only £299

Even if the mechanical version of Shimano 105 has now gone 12-speed, its predecessor is still an awesome groupset! It also means you can save, and the Shimano 105 R7020 11-speed hydraulic disc STI levers with R8070 flat mount calipers are precision engineered with alloy levers offering powerful, predictable braking in any conditions and dependable, precision gear-shifting.

These flat mount hydraulic disc brakes provide excellent stopping power and are easy to look after thanks to the hydraulic reservoir automatically adjusting the brake pad clearance, this maintains braking performance throughout the life of the brake pad leaving you to brake with confidence on any terrain and in any conditions.



Features:

105 R7020 STI Shifters (Left & Right)

105 R7070 Flat Mount Brake Calipers

Full bled system ready to fit to any disc frame/bike

Includes: Shimano Brake Pads

Excludes gear outer cables

Buy a set now with 47% off

Brooks Leather Handlebar Tape: better than half price at just £27

Leather handlebar tape?? You bet! Brooks have been making this tape for a long time and it's easy to see why it's so popular. The leather is natural, breathable and very durable.

It's perfect for a classic or retro build where good looks and longevity are of high importance, or any bike with a Brooks saddle. It's also suitable for bikes like the P-type Brompton where the old foam grips are no longer available.

Available in Mustard, Raspberry, Violet, Turquoise, Mandarin.

Fabric Scoop Elite Gel Radius Saddle for only £20!

Fabric say the innovative Scoop saddle replaces the traditional hard, stretched cover with a ground-breaking bonded design to create a saddle of supreme comfort, lightness and durability. The gel inserts super-charge this support for premium comfort on your ride.

When we reviewed it we said it was super-comfy, well-made, sleek and good value. We had to agree with Fabric, awarding it a 9/10 with its original £50 RRP.

Now you can pick up a Black version for only £20. Heck, you can treat a couple of your bikes to a new perch for that price!

Buy one now and save 60%

Merlin Folding Workstand: just £35 with a 61% discount!

What every home mechanic needs is a secure place to fettle with their pride and joy. Step forward the Folding Workstand from Merlin, now just £35! It's the ideal solution and means no more hanging your bike from rafters or inner tubes in the garage.

The user-friendly folding design is suitable for all bikes, big or small. The 360° grip helps you hold you bike at any angle. The telescopic workstand should suit all home mechanics, and it also includes a helpful tool tray so you can keep your favourite tools at arm's length.

Stop messing around asking your mate to hold your bike whilst you fiddle with the gears. Get one of these now and upgrade your home workshop experience!

Features

2 x Folding legs

Ideal for at home or at events

Sturdy folding design can hold up to 40lbs

Folds away easily for help with storage

360 degree clamp, helps to hold your bike at any angle

Universal soft clamp grips are suitable for all shapes and sizes of frame/seatposts securely

Removeable tool tray to store tools and small parts whilst you work

Buy now and save 61%

Ravemen FR160 PRO USB rechargeable front light: down to just £35.99 with 20% off

Designed specifically for use with computer mounts, the Ravemen Pro FR160 has been specifically designed to be stronger than the standard FR160 front light. The Pro version features an aluminium mounting tab that provides even more reassurance when using the more expensive devices.

With the high-efficiency COB LEDs (maximum of 160 lumens) and the special design of the eye-catching warning flashing mode, it increases your visibility significantly in daylight hours. The light is compact and compatible with Garmin and Wahoo computer mounts and works with Garmin, Wahoo, and Bryton computers. It is IPX6 heavy rain resistant and designed with a type-c charging port.

Improve your daytime visibility with this discrete slimline under computer light and also free up some bar space at the same time.

Buy one now with 20% off