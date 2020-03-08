Video: How hard is it to design a bicycle? Fairlight designer Dom Thomas spills the beans

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Miscellaneous
- Tools and workshop
- Buyers Guides
- Features
- Forum
- Opinion
- Events
I think most of the rim braked Ribble Cycles bikes take full mudguards. You'll probably find it a bit of a squeeze to fit a 25mm tyre and full...
Ah the crosswinds are back to make a mockery of us all over again. 29 points in standard and 164 in purist for me pending any tweaks, go figure? ...
Shimano don't sell a long cage road derailleur. ...
It's a crsh, not an accident. There aren't that many accidents on the roads. There are a lot of crashes.
I'm riding... to the shops.
One of the first many multiple posts on the new look website.
My mistake/typo, sorry. I have a Defy 3, not 2, so Sora not Tiagra. Thanks for the comments so far!
Zero layback seatpost from Decathlon, comes with shims to fit 25.4mm https://www.decathlon.co.uk/234mm-seat-post-25-to-272-id_8350482.html
Link to the report: https://www.rsa.ie/Documents/Fatal%20Collision%20Stats/Analysis_of_road_user_groups/Cyclist%20Injury%20Trends%202006-%202016...
I think the reason this person has suggested a light rail/tramway scheme is not so much that he hates cyclists but he knows there's no percentage...