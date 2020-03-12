Technique video: How to ride hairpins

If you’re riding in the mountains this summer you need to get your hairpin technique dialled.

• Hands on the drops

This is your most stable riding position.

• Brake before the corner

Do your braking before you turn. You might occasionally misjudge the corner or find a hairpin that’s so steep and/or narrow that you can’t get around (or can’t get around without going onto the wrong side of the road) without braking in the corner too. They do exist. In these situations your braking needs to be as smooth and as light as possible.

• Change gear

Before you reach the corner, shift into the gear you’ll need when you exit.

• Inner pedal at 12 o’clock

Have your inner pedal high to avoid grounding, and push your weight onto the outside pedal.

• Wide, apex, wide

Go wide before the hairpin, cut into the apex, and then go wide again as you exit. This allows you to carry more speed through the corner.

Clearly, you have to be very careful when altering your position in the road and we’re not suggesting that you head onto the wrong side of the road unless you know it’s safe and permissible.

• Spot your exit

Look where you want to go.

These are just the basics. For more detail read our feature: 11 tips for better cornering.