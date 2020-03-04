Video How To: Learn to ride road clipless pedals

- News
A small aside but Continental are pretty against the use of latex tubes in their tyres, hence why they don't produce their own latex tubes.
Mitchelton have withdrawn from a whole raft of races now....one day and stage.....
Not the only Italian linked sporting events either. MotoGP has cancelled the big class for Qatar this weekend due to the large Italian presence in...
Ah, love this Video. Angry sad man. Probably hasnt had sexual contact with his partner for years, has an awful job, and definately drives a rubbish...
I can't see these races going ahead. They're doomed.
I'm surprised RCS said they'd go ahead but it seems increasingly likely that they won't especially now that teams are pulling out and there really...
Mini-pumps are evil. The Zefal HPX is the One True Bicycle Pump. All else is heresy.
Yes, sloppy language - I meant a mount for a dynamo light. My Mason has the same fork arrangement and I'll need to use a handlebar mount if I want...
Thanks, and sorry to grumble - I read a little way into it and thought "this feels like advertorial", but scrolled back up and couldn't see...
Thirded on the compatability with an internal battery; im using the latest bluetooth battery with some old R785 levers with no problems. ...