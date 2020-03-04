Video How To: Learn to ride road clipless pedals

Thinking of being clipped into your bike can bring nightmares to those that are new to clipless pedals. But it doesn't have to be that hard! Follow our tips and you'll be comfortable in no time.

Clipless pedals have been around since a little ski bindings company called Look thought that Bernard Hinault could do with a little help to win le Tour. Launched in 1984, the cycling world was sceptical until Hinault won his 5th and final tour in 1985. The term 'clipless' comes from the absence of toe clips, used to secure rider's feet into the pedals pre-1984.

These days, the span of pedal systems available is quite extensive. Road pedals are wide for power transfer and all day comfort. Mountain bike pedals are made for robustness and mud clearance.

Mountain bike pedals would be our recommendation for learning to to use clipless pedals, as they're easier to get in and out of. This makes it much easier to unclip quickly when you inevitably forget that you're clipped in at traffic lights. It's happened to us all and hurts your pride more than your hips.

Give it a go and let us know how you get on