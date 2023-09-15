Merlin Dealclincher takeover — Massive 66% off Castelli Gabba jerseys, awesome Orro + Ridley bike deals, HUGE SRAM Red AXS savings + more

It's Dealclincher time again, and luckily Merlin have done all the spadework for you and lined up a fabulous list of offers this week! All you have to do is take your eyes away from the final few stages of the Vuelta and grab a bargain before they're all gone.

First up, there's an amazing 55% off SRAM’s Red eTap AXS Groupset. The beauty of the AXS groupset is that it is truly wireless (apart from the brakes of course) so it's easy to fit.

If you’re a Shimano fan, no problem. Merlin have 27% of the Dura-Ace Disc groupset including the chainset and cassette for sublime shifting.

What about a new bike? Merlin have 30% off the Orro Gold STC Ultegra Bike, ideal for all-day jaunts around the countryside. What about something lighter? Take 35% off Ridley’s Helium SLX Disc 105 Di2, and you’ll be flying up those hills!

If your cycling kit is starting to look a little thin and no one wants to ride behind you any more, then check out Merlin’s incredible Castelli deals this week. There’s a whopping 66% off the legendary Gabba and 58% off the long sleeve Perfetto version.

Obviously you’ll need shorts to match your new top, so there’s 60% off Castelli Free Aero RC Classic Bib Shorts. You can't forget your helmet either, so how about 57% off a Kask Valegro in multiple colours.

Fiinally how are you sitting? If you're in need of a bit of added comfort then check out our two options from Fizik. The Antares and Tempo Argo are both half price!

That’s enough from me, lets get straight to the deals...

Sram Red eTap AXS Electronic Wireless Groupset: down to £1,099 with 55% off

A SRAM Red AXS groupset for only £1,099 sounds like a fantastic deal - the last time we saw an offer for the same groupset it was for £1,599! If you’re serious about going wireless then grab one now before they run out, or that price goes back up.

When we reviewed the groupset at launch, were impressed but also said it was "jolly expensive”... luckily Merlin have fixed that bit for us!

The groupset on offer from Merlin includes:

Red eTap AXS HRD Shift-Brake-System left front / right rear with Post Mount calipers - 2x12-speed

Red eTap AXS rear derailleur - 12-speed

Red eTap AXS Front derailleur - 2x12-speed

2 x AXS Batteries

2 x Centerline XR 6 Bolt Rotors - 160mm

Charger

Buy now with 55% off

Shimano Dura Ace R9270 Di2 Disc groupset for only £2,599

Merlin have also got Shimano’s top flight groupset on offer this week, so if you want the very pinnacle of performance shifting and braking from Shimano, take a look at this offer. .

It’s most commonly seen on pro race bikes in the peloton, and the top-of-the-range bikes in any bike brand’s line up. So, if you're looking to build the best bike you can, this is the one for you. Especially now that Merlin are selling it with 27% off.

If you're after the best possible performance and trying to shave a few grams off your Sunday best bike, then look no further.

Buy now and save 27%

30% off the Orro Gold STC Ultegra Carbon Road Bike - Limited Edition, now down to £2,099

If you’re in the market for a big distance performance bike, you can’t go wrong with this Orro Gold STS Limited Edition machine, especially at the bargain price of £2,099.

Orro bikes have consistently done well in road.cc reviews, and the Orro Gold is no exception scoring a huge 9/10 with the verdict: "An excellent gran fondo bike: quick and responsive with the assurance of hydraulic disc brakes." The full review is here.

For the money you get an STC carbon frame and fork (STC stands for Spread Tow Carbon), chosen for its combination of lightness and stiffness.

Build spec:

Shimano Ultegra R8020 11-speed groupset

Fulcrum R500 DB 700c wheels

Continental Grand Sport Race - 700x28mm

Deda Zero 1 handlebars and stem

Orro Alloy seatpost

Prologo Kappa RS

A very cutting-edge bicycling bargain available in Black/Rose in S, M, L, and XL sizes.

Ridley Helium SLX Disc 105 Di2 Carbon Road Bike, down to £3,899 with 35% off

Fancy a bit of ProTour bling in your garage/bedroom? Check out this crazy deal, with 35% off the Ridley Helium SLX Disc as used by Lotto Dstny (until recently anyway!)

The Helium SLX Disc is perfect for those who are looking for the ideal machine to conquer climbs like a real pro. This incredibly lightweight frame weighs in at just 780 grams for a size medium. Fully built with Shimano 105 Di2 and DT Swiss wheels, it weighs in at 8.5kg.

It’s no noodle though, being the frame of choice for Thomas De Gendt with his famous 500-watt blasts to break away from the peloton time after time.

Build Spec:

Shimano 105 R7170 Di2 - 12-speed groupset

DT Swiss PR1600 Spline 32 wheels

Continental Ultra Sport II - 700x25mm tyres

Fabric Scoop Radius Race Saddle

Deda Zero 1 Handlebar and Stem

Deda Zero 2 Alloy Seatoost

Pedals: Not included

You do have to grow a beard to ride one like De Gendt, though. Mine is coming on fine...

Available in Dark Blue Fade in six sizes; XXS, XS, S, M, L, XL

Buy one now and take 35% off

Castelli Gabba RoS Special Edition Short Sleeve Jersey: 66% off and just £75!

Wow! Seventy-five quid (down from £220) for an all-time classic jersey… though is it really a jacket, or maybe an evolution of the gilet? Whatever it is, ever since Castelli crossed the DNA of those things in their lab in the foothills of the Dolomites, cyclists (well those of us who ride in all weathers) have been saying thank you.

What makes the Gabbba RoS (rain or shine) so special is that it’s a short sleeve jersey with built-in wind and rain protection. Its 9C–16C performance range makes it ideal for changeable conditions for three seasons of the year in the UK, particularly if matched up with a decent set of arm warmers. It’s an extremely versatile piece of kit packing in a lot of the latest performance fabric technology courtesy of the Gore-Tex Infinium fabric.

Available in three colours; Dark Grey, Red and Maize and in sizes to suit most tastes and body types.

Buy one now with 66% off

Castelli Perfetto RoS 2 Convertible Cycling Jacket, just £115

Like the sound of the Gabba but prefer long sleeves? No problem! Merlin have the Castelli Perfetto RoS 2 Convertible Jacket at 66% off!

The addition of zip-off sleeves makes the already highly versatile, breathable yet weatherproof Perfetto jacket even more useful. That's because it shares all the same great features, with the addition of a vent at chest level and zips above the elbows, which will allow you to turn your long sleeve jacket into a short sleeve Gabba.

Available in three colours: Nickel Grey/Travertine Grey, Electric Lime/Dsrk Grey and Steel Blue/Saville Blue. Sizes from XS to 3XL, colour dependant.

Castelli Free Aero RC Classic Bib Shorts: just £74 with 60% off!

The Castelli Free Aero RC Classic Bib Shorts share the features of Castelli's fast yet comfortable Aero RC racing bibs, with added interest in the form of durable, pad-printed wordmarks on each leg that hark back to 70s racing shorts.



In terms of functionality they're bang up to date and have been designed to do everything well. They feature Castelli's best pro-level seat pad, the Progetto X² Air Seamless, with its smooth surface layer and cushiony foam and gel foundation. Not to mention the airy and minimal bib straps that anchor your shorts reliably, thanks to a reinforced yoke. There's also a handy mesh pocket.



Available in three colours: Dark Grey/Hibiscus, Black/White and Deep Bordeaux/Ivory and sizes XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, and 3XL

Buy a set now with 60% off

Kask Valegro Road Helmet, now just £80

More cool stuff from Italy now in the shape of the Kask Valegro, a light lid for those who like to keep their heads well ventilated on a ride.

If you’ve got a small head there’s a Valegro to match your kit as there are lots of colours available. The Black and Red version is also available in all three sizes for a little extra at £95.

How do Kask make the Valegro so light? It’s the vents (36 of them to be precise) which Kask reckon reduces head-to-pad contact by 70%. Speaking of the padded helmet liner, it’s high-wicking anti-bacterial, so even if 30% of your noggin does get a bit sweaty, it won’t stay that way for long. Oh, and coolest of all, it’s got an eco-leather chin strap. We love those!

Available in seven colours. Black and Red is £95 and all other colours £80: Black, Matt Black, Matt Purple, Lime, Anthracite Matt and Ash.

Buy one now and take 57% off



Fizik Antares R7 Alloy Rail Road Saddle for just £25

How about this for a total bargain? A Fizik Antares saddle for the price of a round at the local!

The R7 is a racing bike saddle with a composite co-injected nylon shell, lightweight alloy rails and black grippy microtex cover for optimum support and light weight.

The Fizik Antares is a much-loved saddle, from the local cafe rides through to the Tour. This R7 version is great for those looking to upgrade from a saddle that came with your a stock bike, as it offers loads of comfort and low weight at a price that is hard to beat. Might be worth buying a couple if you know you get on with them!

Buy now at half price



Fizik Tempo Argo R5 S-Alloy Rail Road Saddle for half price at £49.99

Fancy something a little softer with a cut out and a short nose for longer stints in the saddle? Merlin have the Tempo Argo R5 from Fizik at half price!

We liked it a lot when we reviewed this saddle, awarding it an 8/10 snd saying “The R5 is aimed at endurance road riding and this is where it excels – the softer padding and squared-off nose might not be as well suited for die-hard racers but on long, steady rides the shape and padding worked perfectly…….. the Argo R5 would be well worth the investment for a comfortable day on the bike.”

...and that was at the original price of £90 (it's now £100 at RRP).

Now you can nab one for 50 quid - only half the RRP - in all Black or Black with White logos.

Buy one now and take 50% off