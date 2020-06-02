Back to Buyer's Guide
Focus Paralane - riding 1.jpg

7 bikes you can buy with mudguards from Focus, Ribble, Genesis, Dolan, Tifosi and more

Want a bike ready to ride with mudguards? Here are a bunch for consideration
by David Arthur @davearthur
Tue, Jun 02, 2020 08:00
5

Mudguards are ace! They keep you a lot drier and cleaner than riding a road bike without mudguards on wet roads, and your riding pals will thank you as they won’t get a face full of grit either.

  • Sporty road bikes with mudguards ready fitted are quite uncommon, so if you like to ride whatever the weather and prefer a dry bum we've done the work and found some for you

  • If your riding style is more sedate, consider a touring bike; for a start they're far more likely to come with mudguards as standard

  • Our selction of mudguard-equipped road bikes starts at £999.99 and includes bikes with aluminium, steel and carbon fibre frames

  • On average across the UK it rains on 133 days of the year. It's amazing that it's not easier to buy a bike designed to cope

Updated May 29, 2020

Welcome to the latest road.cc buyer's guide to mudguard-equipped road bikes in which you’ll find our pick of seven of the best bikes that come with mudguards.

A note on availability: A lot of the bikes here are very close to sold out. We've tried to find dealers that have some stock, but if there's a bike you're interested in and it's gone, our apologies.

More about road.cc buyer's guides.

7 of the best road bikes with mudguards for 2020

Many road bikes have eyelets to mount full-length mudguards (the best kind) but not many bike brands actually sell bikes with mudguards already fitted. If you’ve ever tried fitting mudguards you’ll know they can be a bit finicky. Wouldn't it be nice if someone else did the hard work?

We’ve rounded up some of the bikes that are sold with mudguards already fitted. You can walk into your nearest bike shop, or click purchase at your favourite online retailer, and be riding a mudguard-equipped bike without the extra cost of buying mudguards and time lost fitting them.

- Carbon mudguard-equipped road bikes: the next big thing?

- 6 reasons to use mudguards this winter

- 16 of the best mudguards for any type of bike — keep dry when it's wet with guards for race bikes and practical bikes

Focus Paralane — from £1,699

Focus Paralane Ultegra.jpg

The Paralane is the German company’s endurance focused road bike, and it’s the only bike in this market we know that is sold with mudguards. They don’t quite offer the same amount of coverage as some full-length mudguards, but there’s nothing to stop you adding flaps (stop tittering at the back).

The range starts at £1,699 for an aluminium frame and goes up to £3,659. The Ultegra model I tested two years ago is actually now cheaper than when tested at £2,459. As well as taking mudguards, the Paralane takes up to 35mm tyres, there’s a carbon seatpost that provides more comfort, and the geometry offers a balanced and stable ride.

Read our review of the Focus Paralane

Dolan RDX — from £1,000

Dolan RDX

The RDX is the spiritual successor to Dolan's Dual, one of the original mudguard-comptible carbon fibre frames. However, that bike was showing its age with limitations like a maximum tyre size of 25mm thanks to the rim brakes, so it's good to see a similarly-versatile new ride popping up on the Dolan website.

The aluminium-framed RDX has disc brakes, room for up to 32mm tyres and costs £1,000 with a Shimano 105 groupset.

Bergamont Grandurance RD 7 — £1,599.00

bergamont mudguards

The clue is in the name with the Grandurance, it’s bike designed to do it all, from commuting, touring to exploring. This model pairs an aluminium frame with a carbon fork with clearance for the 35mm Schwalbe G-One tyres and full-length mudguards. There’s a rear rack for load lugging and a Herrmans MR8 dynamo powered front and rear light.

Ribble Endurance 725 Disc — from £999.00

ribble endurance disc

The Endurance 725 Disc combines traditional frame design with modern disc brakes for a compelling winter bike. As the name suggests, the frame is made from Reynolds 725 steel complemented by a carbon fork and it’s designed as an endurance bike so comfort is a top priority. Ribble has been aggressive with new bike launches in recent years, and it also offers direct-sales value for money and easy bike customisation via its website, so you can build a bike up from just £999.

Genesis Day One 20 — £999.99

day-one-20-hero-gallery-slide-1_1537434282_lg

The Day One 20 from Genesis Bikes is an elegant simple road bike with Shimano Nexus 8-speed hub gear sealed from the elements, so less maintenance needed after every ride. The skinny steel frame and fork should provide a smooth ride and it’s fitted with decent full-length mudguards with space to spare for the 35mm wide Maxxis tyres. A nice detail is the use of reflective graphics for extra visibility. Arguably it’s more a commuting bike than a fully fledged long distance or speedy road bike, but there’s no reason why it won’t cover the miles.

Cube Nuroad Race FE — £1,499.00

Cube Nuroad Race FE

The relatively new Nuroad from Cube is a gravel and adventure bike that is big on versatility, as this model shows. This bike gets 35mm wide Schwalbe G-One tyres and is sold with mudguards and rear rack making it suited to everything from winter training rides to commuting and touring. This model gets the latest Shimano GRX 2x groupset and there’s even an integrated Supernova E3 dynamo for hassle-free lighting.

Tifosi CK7 Disc — £1,199.99

216773-684726_1_Supersize

The British bike brand with an Italian sounding name offers the reasonably priced CK7 Disc (there’s also a rim brake version) which is sold complete with a set of full-length mudguards. The CK7 uses a 6061 aluminium frame with a carbon fork and uses the now common 12mm thru-axles with flat mount brake callipers. The spec on this bike includes a Shimano Tiagra 10-speed groupset with a wide range 11-34t cassette, Tektro mechanical disc brakes and a tyre we’ve never heard of before, the Impac CrossPac 25mm.

- 17 of the best mudguard-compatible carbon fibre road bikes

If you've spotted a brand new bike that's sold with mudguards fitted do let us know in the comments section.

Explore the complete archive of reviews of bikes on road.cc

David Arthur @davearthur

