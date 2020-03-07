7 bikes you can buy with mudguards from Focus, Ribble, Genesis, Dolan, Tifosi and more

Updated March 4, 2020 Welcome to the latest road.cc buyer's guide to mudguard-equipped road bikes in which you’ll find our pick of seven of the best bikes that come with mudguards. In this update to our guide to road bikes with mudguards we've added the Dolan RDX.

Mudguards are ace! They keep you a lot drier and cleaner than riding a road bike without mudguards on wet and muddy winter roads, and your riding pals will thank you as they won’t get a face full of grit either.

Many road bikes have the requisite eyelets to mount full-length mudguards (the best kind) but not many bike brands actually sell bikes with mudguards already fitted. If you’ve ever tried fitting mudguards you’ll know they can be a bit finicky, it would be nice if someone else did the hard job.

So that’s why we’ve rounded up some of the bikes that are sold with mudguards already fitted. You can walk into your nearest bike shop, or click purchase at your favourite online retailer, and be riding a mudguard-equipped bike without the extra cost of buying mudguards and time lost fitting them.

The Paralane is the German company’s endurance focused road bike, and it’s the only bike in this market we know that is sold with mudguards. They don’t quite offer the same amount of coverage as some full-length mudguards, but there’s nothing to stop you adding flaps.

The range starts at £1,699 for an aluminium frame and goes up to £3,659. The Ultegra model I tested two years ago is actually now cheaper than when tested at £2,459. As well as taking mudguards, the Paralane takes up to 35mm tyres, there’s a carbon seatpost that provides more comfort, and the geometry offers a balanced and stable ride.

The RDX is the spiritual successor to Dolan's Dual, one of the original mudguard-comptible carbon fibre frames. However, that bike was showing its age with limitations like a maximum tyre size of 25mm thanks to the rim brakes, so it's good to see a similarly-versatile new ride popping up on the Dolan website.

The RDX has disc brakes, room for up to 32mm tyres and costs £1,000 with a Shimano 105 groupset.

The clue is in the name with the Grandurance, it’s bike designed to do it all, from commuting, touring to exploring. This model pairs an aluminium frame with a carbon fork with clearance for the 35mm Schwalbe G-One tyres and full-length mudguards. There’s a rear rack for load lugging and a Herrmans MR8 dynamo powered front and rear light.

The Endurance 725 Disc combines traditional frame design with modern disc brakes for a compelling winter bike. As the name suggests, the frame is made from Reynolds 725 steel complemented by a carbon fork and it’s designed as an endurance bike so comfort is a top priority. Ribble has been aggressive with new bike launches in recent years, and it also offers direct-sales value for money and easy bike customisation via its website, so you can build a bike up from just £999.

The Day One 20 from Genesis Bikes is an elegant simple road bike with Shimano Nexus 8-speed hub gear sealed from the elements, so less maintenance needed after every ride. The skinny steel frame and fork should provide a smooth ride and it’s fitted with decent full-length mudguards with space to spare for the 35mm wide Maxxis tyres. A nice detail is the use of reflective graphics for extra visibility. Arguably it’s more a commuting bike than a fully fledged long distance or speedy road bike, but there’s no reason why it won’t cover the miles.

The relatively new Nuroad from Cube is a gravel and adventure bike that is big on versatility, as this model shows. This bike gets 35mm wide Schwalbe G-One tyres and is sold with mudguards and rear rack making it suited to everything from winter training rides to commuting and touring. This model gets the latest Shimano GRX 2x groupset and there’s even an integrated Supernova E3 dynamo for hassle-free lighting.

The British bike brand with an Italian sounding name offers the reasonably priced CK7 Disc (there’s also a rim brake version) which is sold complete with a set of full-length mudguards. The CK7 uses a 6061 aluminium frame with a carbon fork and uses the now common 12mm thru-axles with flat mount brake callipers. The spec on this bike includes a Shimano Tiagra 10-speed groupset with a wide range 11-34t cassette, Tektro mechanical disc brakes and a tyre we’ve never heard of before, the Impac CrossPac 25mm.

If you've spotted a brand new bike that's sold with mudguards fitted do let us know in the comments section.