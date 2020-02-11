Updated January 27, 2020 Welcome to the latest edition of road.cc’s buyer's guide to Campagnolo-quipped road bikes in which we take a look at bikes hung with components from the storied Italian component make, plus our pick of 12 of the best Campagnolo-equipped road bikes. In this updated version of our look at Campagnolo-equipped bikes, we've added the Tifosi Mons Disc Chorus.

Italian brand Campagnolo has enjoyed a loyal following since it was established back in 1933, but its appearance is increasingly rare on road bikes as many big bike brands commonly favour Shimano and SRAM when speccing new bikes.

It’s still possible to cut through the Shimano domination and find bikes that are equipped with Campagnolo, but such bikes are getting harder to find. So we’ve done the search for you and rounded up a nice selection of 13 road bikes built around the Italian groupseta covering a wide band of price points.

The Campagnolo option

For many people, there is no brand more synonymous with the heritage and prestige of cycle racing than Campagnolo, the company founded by a man who invented the humble quick release skewer. Campagnolo has long been an innovative company bringing some of the lightest and advanced components to market - it invented the rear derailleur system as we know it today.

Over the years Campagnolo is increasingly found more on very expensive showstopper road bikes, with Shimano cleaning up at the more cost-conscious price points. This is down to the Japanese company offering a wider range of competitively priced groupsets and the economies of scales working in its favour, it’s able to provide good deals for large bike companies selling bikes in huge numbers.

To cut the decline of Campagnolo support the company launched the new Potenza groupset last year, aimed at the mid-range market dominated by Shimano’s Ultegra offering, but it does look like you’re still paying a premium to have Campagnolo on your bike.

That could be set to change, though. Campagnolo recently launched a new groupset, Centaur, aimed at the riders who currently use Shimano 105. If Campagnolo can get the pricing right for bike manufacturers, we might see more Campagnolo-equipped bikes.

Sport megastore chain Decathlon is known for great-value midrange bikes but it's maybe not the place you'd expect to find a Campagnolo-equipped bike. The Van Rysel RR920 CF Potenza confounds expectations with an excellent carbon fibre frame and full Potenza groupset including the chainset which many brands swap out for a cheaper model. The wheels are Campagnolo Zondaa ns it roll on Hutchinson Fusion 5 Performance tyres. It's a very tidy package for the money.

If you're going to create a modern bike with retro looks then what better groupset to use than the rarely-seen silver version of Campagnolo's Potenza collection? It's perfectly suited to the Kings' lugged Reynolds 853 steel frame, building into an up-to-date incarnation of the classic British clubman's bike.

The Tifosi line of bikes belongs to UK Campagnolo importer Chicken Cyclekit, so it's no surprise to find a number of Campagnolo-equipped bikes in the range. With the Campagnolo's Ultegra-and-a-bit-level groupset, Chorus, this is the one of the top bikes in the range, with a frame claimed to weigh just 980 grams.

Bianchi’s Intenso has the entry-level version of Bianchi's C2C carbon fibre endurance frame and is built with Campagnolo’s Centaur 11-speed groupset.

The De Rosa Idol is a quick and energetic gran fondo/sportive bike that rides a lot like a full-on race bike. If you're after a lively performer, it's well worth a look. The Idol is available in various builds including one with a Campagnolo Potenza groupset and Fulcrum wheels.

London-based Condor Cycles lets you spec any Campagnolo groupset, and using its bike builder we picked an Italia RC aluminium frame with a Campagnolo Chorus Carbon 11-speed groupset and topped it off with Bora One 35 Clincher carbon wheels plus a selection of other mostly Italian goodies.

The Ultimate CF SLX is German company Canyon’s lightest model and is available in a wide range of builds, including this full Campagnolo Super Record EPS version, as ridden by Team Movistar. We can't argue with reader Mathemagician who says "New Canyon Ultimate Team Movistar... 12 speed Record EPS disc and Bora One 50 wheels for £7249 is really expensive, but a really expensive bargain."

The Zero7 is Wilier's 799g superlight frame, clad here in a Chorus groupset and Campagnolo Khamsin wheels. Wilier offers a substantial range of Campagnolo-equipped bikes, as you might expect from a company whose very name celebrates Italian liberation.

As readers have pointed out, no overview of Campagnolo-equipped bikes is complete without a Cipollini. You can get the great Italian sprinter's top model with a variety of Campagnolo groupsets, but you're going to need deep pockets.

Colnago’s C64 is a custom build option so you can build it with any parts you like, but here's one of Sigma Sports' stock options in the stunning Art Decor paint job.

The legendary Dogma with Campagnolo's top mechanical groupset, and the renowned Bora wheels. You don't really need both kidneys.

If money is no object, and it really needs to be for this bike, the Specialissima is Bianchi’s latest full carbon race bike and is outfitted here with the top-of-the-range Super Record 12-speed groupset.

