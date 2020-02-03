10 of the best heart rate monitors — measure your effort and improve your fitness

Updated January 27, 2020 Welcome to the latest edition of road.cc’s buyer's guide to heart rate monitors, in which you’ll find everything you need to know to find the right heart rate monitor for you, plus our pick of 10 of the best heart rate monitors. More about road.cc buyer's guides.

With all the attention given to power meters in recent years, you’d be forgiven for thinking that heart rate monitors have vanished. Not so, and they’re still a useful training aid.

A heart rate monitor, as the name suggests, measures your heart rate in beats per minute and displays it on a screen. As you’ve no doubt noticed, the harder you ride, the faster your heart beats, so heart rate is a useful proxy for your effort level.

You can therefore use a heart rate monitor as a training aid, setting target heart rate ranges for training sessions. Some monitors record your heart rate every second for later examination and may also estimate the Calories you’ve burned, useful if one of your cycling aims is to lose weight.

Heart rate’s not a perfect measure of riding effort though. It can be affected by the time of day, caffeinated beverages, the weather and how tired you are. But with that in mind, it’s still useful, and a heart rate monitor costs a lot less than even the cheapest of the new wave of power meters. The more sophisticated units will work with a power meter too, so you can upgrade to training with power later if you get more serious.

Types of heart rate monitors

Most sport-orientated heart rate monitors work the same way: a sensor band round your chest detects the heart's electrical activity and transmits pulses to a device with a screen that does the spade work of calculating and recording your heart rate. It's the same principle as a hospital electrocardiography (ECG) machine. In the last few years wrist-mounted fitness trackers have appeared that shine a bright LED into your skin and detect your pulse by the change in the reflected light as blood fills and drains from the capillaries, a process called photoplethysmography. This isn't as accurate as ECG.

The device providing the read-out could be a watch or a handlebar-mounted computer or GPS unit. It might also be your mobile phone; many heart rate monitor bands now use low-power Bluetooth Smart that will communicate directly with a phone, or you can add an ANT+ dongle to your phone to work with a compatible band.

At the cheaper end of the price range are standalone heart rate monitors, almost always built into a watch. They’re easy to use and if you do more than one sport they’re the most versatile way of measuring heart rate. The more you spend the more features you get and the more the device or its associated applications will do for you, including working out your heart rate zones and warning you if you’re going too hard or too easy on a given session.

Cycling-specific heart rate monitors roll the function into a computer or, if you’re spending a bit more, a GPS unit. More advanced (that is, expensive) units log your ride and heart rate data so you can see how much time you spent in each of your heart rate zones and compare segments from one ride to another to measure your progress. For example, if you’re faster up that hill for the same heart rate, then your fitness has improved.

All of this means you have a huge range of choice in devices that display and record your heart rate, to the point where the importance of this function has been over-shadowed by all the excitement about GPS-enabled exploring and bagging Strava segments. Nevertheless, if you’re aiming to get fitter, it's the core function you want whether you’re spending £30 or £300.

If you have an iPhone or Android 4.3 device, this Bluetooth Smart heart rate strap will pair with it, so you can add heart rate data to your Strava logs. It has ANT+ capability too, so you can add heart rate measurement if you have a compatible bike computer or GPS unit.

One of the cheapest computers with heart rate function and the necessary strap bundled, the CM4.21 can download ride data to your PC so you can keep a record of your rides.

It’s not the cheapest option, but Wahoo’s Bluetooth Smart heart rate strap comes with Wahoo’s own Fitness app that provides training zones for fat-burning and intense training and creates a eight-week training schedule for you. It works with iPhone 4S and up and devices running Android 4.3 or later.

If you want a wrist heart rate monitor with a more sophisticated set of features, this one from Garmin includes GPS, incorporates some cycling-orientated features — it'll work with ANT+ speed and cadence features — and can be customised with Garmin's Connect IQ apps and widgets.

The Edge 25 is Garmin's smallest ever GPS computer, and along with its diminutive size, Garmin has nailed the user interface, which is a dream to use.

If you don't need route mapping and navigation and just want to track all the important metrics like speed, distance, elevation — and heart rate, of course — the Edge 25 does everything you need.

Read our review of the Garmin Edge 25 Bundle with HRM

This big-screen Cateye computer can talk to your phone using Bluetooth Smart, and to compatible sensors. You can get it on its own and use it as a head unit for data from the GPS on your phone which is then safely tucked in a pocket, or you can buy it with Cateye’s own sensors (in theory; we can't find anyone who actually has the bundle in stock). The extra £80 for the sensors is a shade pricy, but at least you can be sure they’ll work together. If you wanted to save money, though, you could use a third-party heart rate belt for about £30 paired with your phone.

Cateye’s Cycling app transmits your ride data to CatEyeAtlas, Strava or TrainingPeaks.

Read our review of the Cateye Padrone Smart Triple Wireless

Want heart rate, maps and GPS? Polar's V650 provides all that and more, and while it has limitations — it lacks ANT+ connectivity — it's excellent value for its feature set. This version comes with an arm strap to pick up your heart rate, which is handy if you don't like chest straps.

Read our review of the Polar V650

If you can live without a detailed map display, the latest offering from Garmin has line-on-the-screen navigation so you can follow planned routes, plus lots of phone connectivity and segment-racing features.

Read more: Garmin launch Edge 130 and Edge 520 Plus

Read our review of the Garmin Edge 130

This version of Garmin’s benchmark GPS comes with sensors for speed/cadence and heart rate, and Garmin's Cycle Map of the UK.

The Edge 830 is highly customisable, and generally very reliable with enough battery life for all but the longest of epics and the ability to run from an external battery if you’re riding for more than the nominal battery life of 20 hours.

Garmin's latest unit features a bigger screen, longer battery life and a host of new connectivity features compared to the Edge 1000.

The Edge 1030 gets a 3.5in high-resolution capacitive touch screen that Garmin reckons works in the wet or with gloves, and ambient light sensors automatically adjust the screen brightness to suit the riding conditions. Battery life has been extended to a claimed 20 hours and there’s a new Garmin Charge integrated battery pack accessory to double the run time to 40 hours for longer rides.

Garmin has beefed up the navigation and course planning features. Trendline utilises the many activities uploaded to Garmin Connect to provide routes using the most popular roads and off-road trails, backed up by preloaded Cycle Maps for turn-by-turn directions on all terrain with alerts for sharp corners and elevation information. You can also choose from three round-trip suggestions by choosing a distance and starting direction if you want the Edge 1030 to recommended new routes.

Read our review of the Garmin Edge 1030

